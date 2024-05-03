WWE Set to Unveil King & Queen of the Ring Brackets This Weekend

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to reveal the brackets for the upcoming King & Queen of the Ring tournaments soon. Originally planned for last year in Saudi Arabia, the event was replaced by the Night of Champions theme.

The last tournament in 2021 featured Xavier Woods defeating Finn Balor to become King of the Ring, and Zelina Vega winning against Doudrop in the Queen's Crown Tournament.

Scheduled for May 27th in Saudi Arabia, this year's event will include participants like Gunther, Xavier Woods, and Drew McIntyre in the men’s tournament. According to WrestleVotes, the reveal of the brackets is expected this weekend. The account stated, "I’m told the King of the Ring / Queen of the Ring brackets will be revealed throughout the weekend. The RAW side will be revealed during tomorrow’s Backlash PLE while the SD side will be revealed during this Monday's RAW."