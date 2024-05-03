Ric Flair Slams Upcoming 'Who Killed WCW?' Docuseries for Excluding Him

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ric Flair has expressed dissatisfaction with the upcoming documentary series titled "Who Killed WCW?", airing on VICE TV and produced by The Rock's Seven Bucks company, set to premiere on June 4th. He voiced his concerns on Twitter, particularly upset that he wasn't consulted or interviewed for the series. Flair's tweet from Thursday critiqued the production for omitting his perspective.

“As Usual More Bulls**t, No Interview With Ric Flair Who Was WCW, And Who Made Everyone There For 20 Years. Run By The The Same People Who Killed The Company. How Embarrassing!! A Documentary About WCW Without Me! And According To @EBischoff On @83Weeks, I Was The Greatest WCW Wrestler, And I Made Everyone In The Company As There Wouldn’t Be Anyone Without Me. Diamonds Are Forever And So Is Ric Flair! For You Haters, Please Go To 83 Weeks With Eric Bischoff If You Have A Problem!”

