WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Undertaker Reveals He Preferred 'The Chase' Over Title Reigns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2024

The Undertaker Reveals He Preferred 'The Chase' Over Title Reigns

The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on his wrestling career, particularly his title reigns, during an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast. According to Wrestling Inc, he expressed a preference for the pursuit of the title rather than holding it.

He explained, “Obviously it’s so rewarding to have the title and know that the company feels like you're the guy or whatnot but for me it was always much more fun getting right there and then figuring out how they’re going to just keep it out of my grasp. My character being what it was, it just really never needed the title. Obviously I’m very proud of my title runs or the number of times that I won the title but it was always the chase.”

The Undertaker also reflected on how his unique character shaped his career priorities: “I realized the character was such a special thing that I just knew early on that I was an attraction, like you said, I was Andre in a sense … Especially after I did the American Badass run, which allowed me to work a little more and a little differently. And then it was like, yeah I definitely want to have the best match on the card, which early on wasn’t necessarily the most important thing to have the best match, it was the most important thing was to present that character the best way that I could because that’s what people were coming to see.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #undertaker #six feet under

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87449/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π