The Undertaker Reveals He Preferred 'The Chase' Over Title Reigns

The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on his wrestling career, particularly his title reigns, during an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast. According to Wrestling Inc, he expressed a preference for the pursuit of the title rather than holding it.

He explained, “Obviously it’s so rewarding to have the title and know that the company feels like you're the guy or whatnot but for me it was always much more fun getting right there and then figuring out how they’re going to just keep it out of my grasp. My character being what it was, it just really never needed the title. Obviously I’m very proud of my title runs or the number of times that I won the title but it was always the chase.”

The Undertaker also reflected on how his unique character shaped his career priorities: “I realized the character was such a special thing that I just knew early on that I was an attraction, like you said, I was Andre in a sense … Especially after I did the American Badass run, which allowed me to work a little more and a little differently. And then it was like, yeah I definitely want to have the best match on the card, which early on wasn’t necessarily the most important thing to have the best match, it was the most important thing was to present that character the best way that I could because that’s what people were coming to see.”