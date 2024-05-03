Drew McIntyre Believes Using His Sword on CM Punk "Would Be the Easy Way Out"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Drew McIntyre discussed his current rivalry with CM Punk in WWE. A co-host suggested McIntyre could end the feud using his iconic sword. McIntyre humorously replied, "I love the sword idea, aside from going to jail. I just think that would be the easy way out. He doesn’t deserve the easy way out. He deserves to be tortured and beaten over and over. Even the Claymore, I have to jump up and fall down myself, that hurts me. I just want to punch his stupid face. Actually, that hurts my knuckles. I want to forearm his stupid face once this bone heals, until he’s unconscious, not quite finished yet, until he comes back around, and I can do it again." He expressed his past frustrations with Punk, saying, "He made my life hell when I was a kid. I was young, naive, new to America, and could barely figure out how to pay bills, never mind making it in WWE. He could have helped me and helped me navigate those waters instead of actively hurting me."

McIntyre added, "I’ve figured it out. I’m one of the top dogs in WWE. I’m a big, giant, angry monster now, and I’m going to smack him around. He breaks so easily, I don’t want to hit him so hard, he’s made of glass. Every time I break him, he goes away, he rehabs, he keeps coming back like the Terminator, so I need to figure out a way to take him out for good."