WWE Considers Changes to WrestleMania Format

WrestleMania has long been WWE's premier annual event, typically taking place in March or April. However, under the direction of WWE President Nick Khan, this tradition might see a shift.

Khan, who has already implemented several changes within WWE, highlighted at last month's SBJ World Congress of Sports that WrestleMania 41 would avoid clashing with the NCAA Men's Tournament Final Four, an issue that arose this year during WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

The venue for WrestleMania 41 is still under speculation. While Minnesota was initially favored to host, its likelihood has decreased, with Las Vegas now emerging as the front-runner, according to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select. There's also discussion of potentially scheduling the event in May, rather than April, as had been customary.

Concerns about cold weather conditions at WrestleMania are also influencing decisions. Despite using heaters in the ring posts this year to mitigate the cold during WrestleMania XL, WWE executives are hesitant to plan another cold-weather event, even in an indoor stadium.