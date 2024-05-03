Seth Rollins Signs Multi-Year Deal with WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Seth Rollins has re-signed with WWE, confirming his continued association with the organization amid recent signings of other major stars like Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre. Damian Priest has also renewed his contract, and WWE is likely to re-sign Becky Lynch, Rollins' wife.

Following his appearance at WrestleMania 40, where Rollins and Cody Rhodes were defeated by The Rock and Roman Reigns, and a subsequent loss to Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Title, Rollins underwent surgery for a torn meniscus. This injury, diagnosed as a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus sustained in January, necessitated a recovery break from WWE activities.

According to Fightful Select, Rollins has secured a lucrative multi-year contract. A source familiar with the situation remarked, "They’re not going to let him go." This new deal ensures that Rollins will remain with WWE into his 40s, a move that was eagerly anticipated by company executives.