WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Top WWE Executive Parts Ways With the Company

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2024

Top WWE Executive Parts Ways With the Company

In the latest news, Brad Blum, Chief Operating Officer of WWE, resigned on May 1st. Blum was one of the top three executives at WWE, along with Nick Khan and Paul Levesque. He joined WWE in 2006 and played a significant role in various capacities, including Chief of Staff for over a decade.

During his tenure, Blum was instrumental in leading several key departments such as Corporate Strategy, Marketing, and IT & Technology, among others.

He served as Vince McMahon’s Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff from 2006 to 2019, before taking over as Executive Vice President of Operations until 2023. Blum's departure comes amidst his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit, where he reportedly cautioned McMahon about rumors regarding McMahon’s relationship with Grant.

New Statements Issued by Lawyers Representing Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis in Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

In January 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, had filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, a [...]

— Ben Kerin May 02, 2024 04:17PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #brad blum

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87443/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π