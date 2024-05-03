Top WWE Executive Parts Ways With the Company

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the latest news, Brad Blum, Chief Operating Officer of WWE, resigned on May 1st. Blum was one of the top three executives at WWE, along with Nick Khan and Paul Levesque. He joined WWE in 2006 and played a significant role in various capacities, including Chief of Staff for over a decade.

During his tenure, Blum was instrumental in leading several key departments such as Corporate Strategy, Marketing, and IT & Technology, among others.

He served as Vince McMahon’s Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff from 2006 to 2019, before taking over as Executive Vice President of Operations until 2023. Blum's departure comes amidst his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit, where he reportedly cautioned McMahon about rumors regarding McMahon’s relationship with Grant.