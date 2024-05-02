WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Statements Issued by Lawyers Representing Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis in Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2024

In January 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, had filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a federal court in Connecticut. In the lawsuit, McMahon was accused of sex trafficking.

This week, Edward Brennan, the attorney for Laurinaitis, made a statement, saying, "John Laurinaitis has filed a Motion today fully joining in and adopting Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded. My client will fight these false allegations together with Mr. McMahon in the proper forum, arbitration."

Jessica T. Rosenberg, McMahon's attorney, also released a statement to Wrestlenomics.com. She stated, "In January 2024, Ms. Grant, a 43-year-old with a law degree, who was in love with Mr. McMahon and devastated by their break-up, filed an outrageous and false lawsuit to ruin Mr. McMahon’s career and reputation. Now, her false allegations are slowly unraveling. Today, Mr. Laurinaitis’ attorney confirmed his client will corroborate Mr. McMahon’s account and expose the lies within the Complaint. Despite their intense efforts, Ms. Grant’s attorneys won’t be able to suppress the truth from coming out."

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant #john laurinaitis

