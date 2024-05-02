Latest News On WWE WrestleMania XL: “Behind The Curtain” Documentary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has confirmed the upcoming release of a behind-the-scenes documentary about WrestleMania XL, initially announced during the event's weekend. Originally slated for an early April release, the documentary's launch has been postponed to ensure the extensive footage captured is used effectively, avoiding a rushed final product.

According to PWInsider, the release is expected soon, although editing is ongoing. Early previews of the film highlight the shift in storyline from The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, marking The Rock's transition into the 'Final Boss.' The documentary also offers a glimpse into WWE's logistical preparations at Lincoln Financial Field and their adaptability to the chilly conditions.

