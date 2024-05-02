WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Latest News On WWE WrestleMania XL: “Behind The Curtain” Documentary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2024

Latest News On WWE WrestleMania XL: “Behind The Curtain” Documentary

WWE has confirmed the upcoming release of a behind-the-scenes documentary about WrestleMania XL, initially announced during the event's weekend. Originally slated for an early April release, the documentary's launch has been postponed to ensure the extensive footage captured is used effectively, avoiding a rushed final product.

According to PWInsider, the release is expected soon, although editing is ongoing. Early previews of the film highlight the shift in storyline from The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, marking The Rock's transition into the 'Final Boss.' The documentary also offers a glimpse into WWE's logistical preparations at Lincoln Financial Field and their adaptability to the chilly conditions.

More WWE WrestleMania XL News:

Manipulation Reportedly Affected WWE WrestleMania XL Main Event

WWE enjoyed considerable success in early 2024, driven by The Bloodline's sustained dominance, Cody Rhodes' increasing popularity, and The R [...]

— Ben Kerin May 02, 2024 01:21PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87438/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π