WWE Honors Troops with Free Tickets During Military Appreciation Month

WWE is marking Military Appreciation Month by offering free tickets to service members and veterans for the entire month of May. For more information, see the full announcement below.
WWE is proud to support our nation’s military servicemembers and veterans and has always offered active-duty servicemembers the opportunity to see a WWE Live Event as our guest.
In celebration of Military Appreciation Month this May, WWE is hosting the complimentary ticket offer to include all servicemembers and veterans with a valid military or veteran ID.
Find an upcoming WWE Live Event in your hometown at wwe.com/events.
