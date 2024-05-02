WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

John Cena and Charlotte Flair Reportedly In France Ahead of WWE Backlash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2024

John Cena and Charlotte Flair Reportedly In France Ahead of WWE Backlash

John Cena, a 16-time world champion, and multi-time women's Charlotte Flair are both currently traveling with WWE in Europe.

Cena, who is in France for WWE's upcoming Backlash event, may not be scheduled to appear, though his surprise appearance at Money In The Bank in London suggests a cameo is possible.

Flair, recovering from a recent knee surgery that kept her out of WrestleMania XL, is also with the group, though her participation in any events remains uncertain. WWE Backlash will feature Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed Championship against AJ Styles at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

Recent International Show Did Big Business For WWE

WWE's overall business performance is currently strong, influenced by several factors including its return to live event touring. The organ [...]

— Ben Kerin May 02, 2024 01:26PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #backlash #france #john cena #charlotte flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87436/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π