John Cena and Charlotte Flair Reportedly In France Ahead of WWE Backlash

John Cena, a 16-time world champion, and multi-time women's Charlotte Flair are both currently traveling with WWE in Europe.

Cena, who is in France for WWE's upcoming Backlash event, may not be scheduled to appear, though his surprise appearance at Money In The Bank in London suggests a cameo is possible.

Flair, recovering from a recent knee surgery that kept her out of WrestleMania XL, is also with the group, though her participation in any events remains uncertain. WWE Backlash will feature Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed Championship against AJ Styles at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.