Recent International Show Did Big Business For WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2024

WWE's overall business performance is currently strong, influenced by several factors including its return to live event touring.

The organization is experiencing record earnings from substantial media rights agreements with NBCU and FOX for broadcasting Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, as well as from streaming rights through Peacock for Pay-Per-View Events and access to their content library, in addition to licensing fees. This upward trend began roughly a year and a half ago, coincidentally starting when Triple H took over creative responsibilities in late summer 2022.

Additionally, WWE's latest tour in the UK was notably successful. They organize two live event tours there annually, with the next scheduled for later this year.

According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, WWE's recent house show at the O2 Arena in London was particularly lucrative, drawing over 16,000 attendees and generating a gate of $1 million for the company.

Source: Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics
