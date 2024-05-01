WWE Satisfied with 2024 Draft Outcome

The 2024 WWE Draft has concluded, and the updated rosters will be implemented on the May 6th, 2024 episode of RAW. The Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes shared insights into WWE's reactions to the draft, stating, "Sources indicate that WWE is generally pleased with the draft results and how everything played out on TV. I’ve been told they didn’t want too much high level shuffling as they were satisfied with the pre-draft breakdowns at the top of the card. It’s worth mentioning that a trade or two is expected before Monday’s ‘roster-locking’ deadline."
