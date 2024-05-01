WWE Trademark Application Unveils New Ring Name for NXT Star

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has applied for a trademark on the name 'Cutler James' through the United States Patent and Trademark Office. NXT star Jonah Niesenbaum, formerly known as Duke and known from his appearances on WWE: Next Gen, will use this new ring name. His most recent match was recorded at the NXT Level Up tapings on April 30th, set to be broadcast later this week.

The trademark application was submitted on April 29th. A detailed description of the trademark is provided below.

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."