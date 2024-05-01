Hulk Hogan Received Posthumous Voice Message from Roddy Piper Two Days After His Passing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent interview on The 700 Club, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan opened up about his tumultuous relationship with fellow wrestler Roddy Piper. Hogan recounted their long history of animosity, stating, "In the wrestling business for 25 years we couldn’t stand each other, we were at each other’s throats. I know it is predetermined and all that but he did not like me and I did not like him. That’s just how it was." However, their relationship took a turn as they aged.

"Once we got older and we had some conversations we started talking. He started asking about my spirituality, he didn’t connect but he was very curious. He wouldn’t surrender," Hogan explained. Tragically, Piper passed away in 2015, but a posthumous message left Hogan stunned: "There was an A&E special about Roddy Piper. When they go to credits, there is a message. It was not a text message, it was a voice message. But this text message came in two days after he died and the message goes ‘I’m just loving you, my brother. Just walkin’ with Jesus. Walkin’ with Jesus and loving you, my brother,’ I was like, ‘He would have never said that when he was here. It is amazing how things work."

Hulk Hogan said that he received a voice message from Roddy Piper 2 days after he died.



"It was a voice message that came in 2 days after he died and it goes 'I'm just loving you, my brother. Just walkin' with Jesus. Walkin' with Jesus and loving you, my brother"



LMFAOOO WTF 💀 pic.twitter.com/eBx805wupz — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) May 1, 2024













