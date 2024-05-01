Former WWE Announcer Jimmy Smith Claims Backstage Staff Despised Ronda Rousey

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith, former WWE/UFC personality Jimmy Smith shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey. He expressed his frustration with her attitude, particularly how she handles credit and blame. "I’ve never been a religious person, right? One of the things I’ve always said about God, he gets all the credit, none of the blame. That’s what Ronda Rousey wants. All the credit, none of the blame. I want credit for all my wins, my losses, I had CTE and all this and all that. I’m the greatest to ever do it, but when it didn’t work, it was so, and so, and so and so, and never me. She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her," he said.

Smith also criticized Rousey's explanation for leaving MMA for WWE, citing concussion issues, which he found illogical. He further revealed the discontent among the backstage crew towards Rousey in both WWE and UFC. "The people behind the scenes, camera people, audio people, the people you can push around and the people you can bully and the people you can talk down to, can’t stand your f*g a. Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn’t stand her. I asked why and they said that she was a bch to us from the moment that she sat down to the moment she got up. Like it’s our fault, she has to do this interview to hype this fight or whatever. She’s miserable and she’s mean to us and we can’t stand her. They were cheering when she got knocked out. That’s what I was told,” Smith disclosed.