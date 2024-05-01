Triple H Discusses London as a Possible Host for WWE WrestleMania

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has not yet disclosed the date and location for WrestleMania 41. Amid speculation, London has emerged as a potential venue, with Mayor Sadiq Khan advocating for the city to host the event if he is reelected.

Triple H expressed interest in this proposal, stating, "Well, everybody is always excited to know where WrestleMania is going to be. WrestleMania 41 announcement is coming very, very soon. I promise that very, very soon. As far as the following year, we shall see look at the one thing about you mentioned it earlier about the global nature of what we do. To me, it is the biggest, I don't look at where we are where we're going. I just look at the globe. And I think everything is on the table for where it goes. You saw the Mayor of London the other day put out a statement about WrestleMania. I said we should talk and we should, as should the mayor or the leaders of every other place around this globe if they want WWE come talk to us, we're open for business, we'd love to be there. Wherever our fans are going to be the loudest and the craziest and the most into what we do, it would be an honor to go there and perform for them so whether that's a Raw, SmackDown, NXT, whether that's a PLE, no matter the size of it or whether that's WrestleMania itself. Obviously, the bigger ones are a little bit more difficult to execute. But let's talk."