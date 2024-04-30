Behind-the-Scenes Details on Patrick Mahomes' Role in WWE Raw Segment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week's episode of WWE Raw in Kansas City featured a notable appearance by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was actively involved in a segment with United States Champion Logan Paul. The episode began with Mahomes, Logan Paul, and IShowSpeed arriving together at the venue. During the show, Paul facilitated Mahomes' introduction to the audience, which was met with cheers. In a surprising turn of events, Paul, holding some of Mahomes' Super Bowl rings, attempted to attack Jey Uso but mistakenly struck JD McDonaugh instead. This mishap prompted the return of Braun Strowman, who intervened to confront the villains and later exchanged words with Mahomes at ringside.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio explained the unique use of Mahomes in the episode, stating, "There's actually a reason for all this, which I'll get to in a second. But when the show started, it was Patrick Mahomes, IShowSpeed, and Logan Paul coming to the building together. He is the biggest star in that city as a babyface, and he’s coming out with heels. Some people were bringing up that this makes no sense because Patrick Mahomes was a total heel on the show, even though he’s a babyface. The reason behind it was because WWE did not book this segment. It was a sponsored segment, that’s why Patrick Mahomes was there because Patrick Mahomes is part of the Prime energy drink that Logan Paul is also a part of. So they basically sponsored the segment and they wanted Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes to work together in an angle. Everyone's going, ‘Why would Patrick Mahomes be booked as a heel in Kansas City? WWE is so incredibly stupid.’ But in fact, it was not WWE that was stupid. It was something that the sponsors basically put together.”

The segment hinted at potential conflict between Strowman and the NFL star, but ultimately, Strowman refrained from escalating the situation, as planned. "So the idea is that Braun was going to attack Mahomes, which would have turned him heel instantly, but Jey pulled them away because they had no way out of the segment."