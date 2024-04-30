WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

NJPW Issues Apology After Personal Data of Over 30,000 Fan Club Members Lost at Tokyo Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2024

NJPW Issues Apology After Personal Data of Over 30,000 Fan Club Members Lost at Tokyo Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has apologized to its fan club members following the loss of a USB drive containing the personal data of over 30,000 individuals. The incident occurred during an event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on April 22, 2024. The lost USB contained names, dates of birth, ages, genders, membership numbers, types, and expiration dates of 32,775 people, but it did not include sensitive information like credit card details, addresses, phone numbers, or email addresses.

There has been no indication that the data has been misused or that any member has suffered harm as a result of the loss. "We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and concern we have caused our members," NJPW stated on its website. The loss happened as staff were setting up for a photo session for fan club members. Upon discovering the missing drive, NJPW immediately reported the incident to the police on April 25, 2024.

Looking ahead, NJPW plans to overhaul its authentication methods to no longer rely on USB drives and will implement stricter controls on personal data handling. The company has already started notifying affected members about the breach.

Tonight's WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Night 2 Lineup from Orlando, FL

The second night of NXT Spring Breakin’ takes place tonight, featuring a lineup of thrilling matches and appearances. The event will b [...]

— Ben Kerin Apr 30, 2024 03:06PM


Tags: #njpw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87416/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π