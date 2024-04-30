NJPW Issues Apology After Personal Data of Over 30,000 Fan Club Members Lost at Tokyo Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

New Japan Pro Wrestling has apologized to its fan club members following the loss of a USB drive containing the personal data of over 30,000 individuals. The incident occurred during an event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on April 22, 2024. The lost USB contained names, dates of birth, ages, genders, membership numbers, types, and expiration dates of 32,775 people, but it did not include sensitive information like credit card details, addresses, phone numbers, or email addresses.

There has been no indication that the data has been misused or that any member has suffered harm as a result of the loss. "We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and concern we have caused our members," NJPW stated on its website. The loss happened as staff were setting up for a photo session for fan club members. Upon discovering the missing drive, NJPW immediately reported the incident to the police on April 25, 2024.

Looking ahead, NJPW plans to overhaul its authentication methods to no longer rely on USB drives and will implement stricter controls on personal data handling. The company has already started notifying affected members about the breach.