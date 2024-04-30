Tonight's WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Night 2 Lineup from Orlando, FL

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The second night of NXT Spring Breakin’ takes place tonight, featuring a lineup of thrilling matches and appearances. The event will be broadcast live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.

Tonight's two-hour show includes an appearance by the newly crowned NXT World Champion, Trick Williams. A highlight of the evening will be the NXT Underground battle featuring wrestling icon Natalya and Karmen Petrovic, as they face off against former martial artist Lola Vice, accompanied by Shayna Baszler.

The evening's card also features matches such as Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe versus The O.C., Thea Hail against Jacy Jayne, Ridge Holland versus Shawn Spears, and Oba Femi battling Ivar for the NXT North American Championship. Additionally, The Super Sonic Duo will compete against the Authors of Pain for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships.