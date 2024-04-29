WWE Draft Night 2 - 2nd Round Picks

Logan Paul & IShowSpeed Announce 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 Picks: Round 2
Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley standing by with "Main Event" Jey Uso. She asks if he feels any pressure after being selected so early in the 2024 WWE Draft. He talks about this and his match tonight alongside Andrade and Ricochet against The Judgment Day. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com