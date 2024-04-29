WWE Draft Night 2 - 2nd Round Picks

When we return from the break, we see a touching video package looking at the heroes of the tragedy from the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, and we see the young man from the video package in the ring to welcome the crowd to this week's show from before the USA Network broadcast began.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown sitting in the front row. He pounds fists with Pat McAfee at the commentary desk and then we kick things over to the WWE Draft podium, where WWE United States Champion Logan Paul emerges, accompanied by viral social media star IShowSpeed.

The two begin to announce second round of picks. Going first in the second round to Raw is CM Punk. The fans roar and break out into a "CM Punk!" chant. Paul can't speak because they won't stop, so he acknowledges the chants by saying, "I've got his number!"

From there, the WWE United States Champion then announces Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits and B-Fab picked for SmackDown. Braun Strowman is picked for Raw in the last pick of round two, and Tiffany Stratton is picked for SmackDown as the final pick for the blue brand for the second round.