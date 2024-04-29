Absent Superstar Spotted in Kansas City Ahead of WWE Draft: Return Imminent?

Tonight's WWE Raw is broadcasting from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, featuring the second installment of the 2024 WWE Draft. There's buzz around a possible return of an injured superstar.
Reports indicate that Braun Strowman, the former Universal Champion, is currently in Kansas City. Strowman, also known as The Monster Among Men, has been sidelined since undergoing neck surgery in May 2023. His presence in town, coupled with the fact that he is eligible for the draft, strongly suggests that he might be making his return tonight. Strowman rejoined WWE in 2022 after a brief departure in 2021.
⚡ The Undertaker Weighs In on Cody Rhodes' Potential Heel Turn as WWE Champion
On his podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, including the possibility of Rhodes turning heel. He stated, [...]— Ben Kerin Apr 29, 2024 02:21PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com