Absent Superstar Spotted in Kansas City Ahead of WWE Draft: Return Imminent?

Tonight's WWE Raw is broadcasting from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, featuring the second installment of the 2024 WWE Draft. There's buzz around a possible return of an injured superstar.

Reports indicate that Braun Strowman, the former Universal Champion, is currently in Kansas City. Strowman, also known as The Monster Among Men, has been sidelined since undergoing neck surgery in May 2023. His presence in town, coupled with the fact that he is eligible for the draft, strongly suggests that he might be making his return tonight. Strowman rejoined WWE in 2022 after a brief departure in 2021.