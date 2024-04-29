WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Absent Superstar Spotted in Kansas City Ahead of WWE Draft: Return Imminent?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2024

Tonight's WWE Raw is broadcasting from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, featuring the second installment of the 2024 WWE Draft. There's buzz around a possible return of an injured superstar.

Reports indicate that Braun Strowman, the former Universal Champion, is currently in Kansas City. Strowman, also known as The Monster Among Men, has been sidelined since undergoing neck surgery in May 2023. His presence in town, coupled with the fact that he is eligible for the draft, strongly suggests that he might be making his return tonight. Strowman rejoined WWE in 2022 after a brief departure in 2021.

The Undertaker Weighs In on Cody Rhodes' Potential Heel Turn as WWE Champion

On his podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, including the possibility of Rhodes turning heel. He stated, [...]

