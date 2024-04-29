WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Weighs In on Cody Rhodes' Potential Heel Turn as WWE Champion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2024

The Undertaker Weighs In on Cody Rhodes' Potential Heel Turn as WWE Champion

On his podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, including the possibility of Rhodes turning heel. He stated, “I don’t know that he would switch as a champion, but I don’t know what the approach would be there. I think he would be a good heel. He gives me heel vibes. I could see him very easily being smug and better than that. Don’t get carried away. That’s all a work, but I can see it. I feel it in his character.”

Discussing potential storylines for Cody Rhodes over the next year, The Undertaker speculated, “He’ll probably have four major storylines, I would guess. Somewhere in that neighborhood. It just depends. You never know how something’s gonna take off. A lot of times you’ll go in a direction and then you’ll make a quick left turn, only to get right back to where you were before, but I think he’ll be busy. There’s so many people that make sense for him to work with.”

He continued, listing possible opponents for Rhodes: “You got Seth. I mean, that would be one of the first things, I would think. You’re going to have Gunther. He lost the Intercontinental belt, but that’s the sign right there. It’s time to move up a level. They had to get that off of him so it puts him in a different situation. Randy’s still sitting there. I mean, there’s a whole list. Roman I think is probably going to take a little bit of time off, I would guess. That run that he had is really incredible. I think he’s going to take some time off, and then no telling where that goes. From what I understand, Brock is not completely out of the picture. There’s some hurdles he’s got ahead of him to get to 41. It’ll be interesting to see his journey.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
