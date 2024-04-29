The Undertaker Weighs In on Cody Rhodes' Potential Heel Turn as WWE Champion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On his podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, including the possibility of Rhodes turning heel. He stated, “I don’t know that he would switch as a champion, but I don’t know what the approach would be there. I think he would be a good heel. He gives me heel vibes. I could see him very easily being smug and better than that. Don’t get carried away. That’s all a work, but I can see it. I feel it in his character.”

Discussing potential storylines for Cody Rhodes over the next year, The Undertaker speculated, “He’ll probably have four major storylines, I would guess. Somewhere in that neighborhood. It just depends. You never know how something’s gonna take off. A lot of times you’ll go in a direction and then you’ll make a quick left turn, only to get right back to where you were before, but I think he’ll be busy. There’s so many people that make sense for him to work with.”

He continued, listing possible opponents for Rhodes: “You got Seth. I mean, that would be one of the first things, I would think. You’re going to have Gunther. He lost the Intercontinental belt, but that’s the sign right there. It’s time to move up a level. They had to get that off of him so it puts him in a different situation. Randy’s still sitting there. I mean, there’s a whole list. Roman I think is probably going to take a little bit of time off, I would guess. That run that he had is really incredible. I think he’s going to take some time off, and then no telling where that goes. From what I understand, Brock is not completely out of the picture. There’s some hurdles he’s got ahead of him to get to 41. It’ll be interesting to see his journey.”