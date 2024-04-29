Las Vegas Gains Ground as Likely Host for WWE WrestleMania 41 Over Minneapolis

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE may not be hosting WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis as previously anticipated, with Las Vegas now emerging as a strong contender for hosting the company's premier annual event.

Minnesota had been the favored location for some time, with discussions about the city hosting an event circulating since 2015. However, recent speculation has pointed towards Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, as a potential venue.

On his podcast, The Undertaker mentioned that the event would take place in Las Vegas. An update from WrestleVotes today also indicated a shift in location: "After speaking with a reliable WWE source over the weekend, it seems that the chances of WrestleMania 41 being held in Minneapolis are decreasing with each passing day. 'The longer we wait for an announcement, the stronger Las Vegas looks,' said the source.

This does not necessarily eliminate Minnesota from consideration, but the prolonged delay in the official announcement is not indicative of a new promotional strategy. According to reports, WWE is eager to finalize and announce the venue soon.

There has also been some rumors that WWE could move WrestleMania to early May 2025 if it were told to hold the event in Las Vegas.