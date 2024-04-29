WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Las Vegas Gains Ground as Likely Host for WWE WrestleMania 41 Over Minneapolis

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2024

Las Vegas Gains Ground as Likely Host for WWE WrestleMania 41 Over Minneapolis

WWE may not be hosting WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis as previously anticipated, with Las Vegas now emerging as a strong contender for hosting the company's premier annual event.

Minnesota had been the favored location for some time, with discussions about the city hosting an event circulating since 2015. However, recent speculation has pointed towards Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, as a potential venue.

On his podcast, The Undertaker mentioned that the event would take place in Las Vegas. An update from WrestleVotes today also indicated a shift in location: "After speaking with a reliable WWE source over the weekend, it seems that the chances of WrestleMania 41 being held in Minneapolis are decreasing with each passing day. 'The longer we wait for an announcement, the stronger Las Vegas looks,' said the source.

This does not necessarily eliminate Minnesota from consideration, but the prolonged delay in the official announcement is not indicative of a new promotional strategy. According to reports, WWE is eager to finalize and announce the venue soon.

There has also been some rumors that WWE could move WrestleMania to early May 2025 if it were told to hold the event in Las Vegas.

NBCUniversal Raises Peacock Streaming Prices

NBCUniversal has announced a price hike for its streaming service, Peacock. Starting in mid-July, the monthly fee for Peacock Premium, whic [...]

— Ben Kerin Apr 29, 2024 02:12PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #minneapolis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87400/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π