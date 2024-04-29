WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

NBCUniversal Raises Peacock Streaming Prices

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2024

NBCUniversal Raises Peacock Streaming Prices

NBCUniversal has announced a price hike for its streaming service, Peacock.

Starting in mid-July, the monthly fee for Peacock Premium, which includes ads, will increase by $2, bringing it to $7.99. The mostly ad-free version, Peacock Premium, will see its price rise from $11.99 to $13.99. Annual subscribers of Peacock Premium will face a price increase from $59.99 to $79.99, while the Premium Plus annual fee will jump from $119.99 to $139.99.

The new prices will be effective for new subscribers from July 18 and for existing subscribers from their next billing cycle after August 17. This price adjustment is part of NBCUniversal’s strategy to turn a profit on Peacock following the discontinuation of its free service tiers last year. The platform currently hosts WWE's extensive library, with WWE's contract with Peacock set to expire in 2026.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Reveal Baby’s Gender

Logan Paul and his fiancée Nina Agdal are celebrating a special moment. On Sunday, the WWE United States Champion and his partner ea [...]

— WNS Apr 29, 2024 09:12AM


Tags: #wwe #peacock #nbcuniversal

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87398/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π