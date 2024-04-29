NBCUniversal Raises Peacock Streaming Prices

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NBCUniversal has announced a price hike for its streaming service, Peacock.

Starting in mid-July, the monthly fee for Peacock Premium, which includes ads, will increase by $2, bringing it to $7.99. The mostly ad-free version, Peacock Premium, will see its price rise from $11.99 to $13.99. Annual subscribers of Peacock Premium will face a price increase from $59.99 to $79.99, while the Premium Plus annual fee will jump from $119.99 to $139.99.

The new prices will be effective for new subscribers from July 18 and for existing subscribers from their next billing cycle after August 17. This price adjustment is part of NBCUniversal’s strategy to turn a profit on Peacock following the discontinuation of its free service tiers last year. The platform currently hosts WWE's extensive library, with WWE's contract with Peacock set to expire in 2026.