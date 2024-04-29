Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Reveal Baby’s Gender

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Logan Paul and his fiancée Nina Agdal are celebrating a special moment.

On Sunday, the WWE United States Champion and his partner each shared videos and photos on their Instagram accounts to announce the gender of their first child.

Previously, on April 15, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, posting sonogram images of their soon-to-arrive baby.

"Another Paul coming this Fall," Logan noted in his Instagram post on that date.

In their latest update, Paul and Agdal shared posts revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

"IT’S A GIRL," Logan captioned his recent Instagram post.