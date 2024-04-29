Reaction to Tony Khan's Comparison of WWE to Harvey Weinstein

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan, the AEW President, made a controversial comparison during an NFL Network appearance, describing WWE as “the Harvey Weinstein of pro-wrestling.” In response, Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com discussed the varied reactions from industry insiders on Wrestling Observer Radio. Alvarez noted, “I talked to people in both companies, and I will say this about what he said… I can tell you from talking to people in AEW – obviously the WWE people thought it was ridiculous that he said it – but I heard people in AEW saying the same thing. A lot of it.”

He further elaborated on the industry's response, saying, “When people in WWE, and when people in AEW, who have a lot of friends in WWE, see Tony accusing the entire company – ‘The entire company is evil, we are battling an evil company’ – a lot of people take exception to that. The truth is in the middle. It is not only Vince [McMahon], but it is certainly not the entire company.”