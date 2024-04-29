WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Reaction to Tony Khan's Comparison of WWE to Harvey Weinstein

Posted By: WNS on Apr 29, 2024

Tony Khan, the AEW President, made a controversial comparison during an NFL Network appearance, describing WWE as “the Harvey Weinstein of pro-wrestling.” In response, Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com discussed the varied reactions from industry insiders on Wrestling Observer Radio. Alvarez noted, “I talked to people in both companies, and I will say this about what he said… I can tell you from talking to people in AEW – obviously the WWE people thought it was ridiculous that he said it – but I heard people in AEW saying the same thing. A lot of it.”

He further elaborated on the industry's response, saying, “When people in WWE, and when people in AEW, who have a lot of friends in WWE, see Tony accusing the entire company – ‘The entire company is evil, we are battling an evil company’ – a lot of people take exception to that. The truth is in the middle. It is not only Vince [McMahon], but it is certainly not the entire company.”

Source: quotes courtesy of WrestleTalk.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #tony khan #harvey weinstein

