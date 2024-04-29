Inside Details on Drew McIntyre's Recent WWE Contract Extension

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Drew McIntyre has recently re-signed with WWE, securing a multi-year contract after much speculation about his future with the company. He agreed to a three-year deal, despite initial expectations of a longer term. "We have Drew McIntyre having re-signed with WWE. Three-year deal," stated Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, with Dave Meltzer confirming, "Three-year deal."

Meltzer added, "Pretty impressive he got a three-year deal. I think they wanted to give five right?" He also noted McIntyre's strategic choice, saying, "I viewed three years as very smart on his part because, if there are two companies around in three years, which more likely than not there will be, you can go in there and… I don't know the number.”

Although McIntyre’s exact earnings were not disclosed, Meltzer mentioned that he is among WWE’s top earners, a group that likely includes Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, who are believed to be making between $3-4 million annually.

Furthermore, McIntyre is expected to take a break from live performances due to a hyperextended elbow sustained during his WrestleMania match, although he may still appear on TV given the current lack of star power on Raw.