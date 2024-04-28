WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Dominik Mysterio's Injury

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

WWE star Dominik Mysterio is managing an elbow injury, initially thought to require Tommy John surgery—a procedure common among baseball pitchers. However, contrary to earlier reports, surgery is now off the table.

Dave Meltzer discussed Mysterio's condition on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting a change in the treatment plan. "So he’s going through physical therapy," Meltzer explained. "Originally, the first word that we got was that he was going to need Tommy John surgery. He said, ‘No surgery,’ and I checked with WWE today. And they said, ‘Yeah, he’s going to do physical therapy. He’s not going to have surgery.’ But that was the original word on Tuesday. So that’s the deal. I mean, that was interesting to me because, you know, the length of recovery from Tommy John surgery is very long. But I was thinking, ‘Yeah, but it isn’t as good as three doesn’t have to pitch 90 miles an hour.’ You know, whatever, but he’s not getting the surgery. So that’s basically the deal."

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio

