Gabbi Tuft, Previously Known as Tyler Reks, Prepares for Wrestling Return at Hart Dungeon

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

Former WWE star Gabbi Tuft, previously known as Tyler Reks, has shared new footage of her training at the renowned Hart Dungeon, signaling her preparation for a return to the wrestling ring. Tuft, who transitioned to a woman in 2021, has expressed her desire to wrestle again.

She previously posted about her training sessions at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy and with various WWE stars. In her latest update, Tuft posted a video from the Hart Dungeon, thanking WWE stars Natalya, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), B-Fab, and Elektra Lopez for their support. She described the intense training conditions: "60 secs of Mother absolutely mothering at The Dungeon. 80+ degrees in Tampa, No AC, Natalya pushing you to the limit – Superstars are forged here."

Natalya responded with encouragement, noting the challenging conditions and their benefits: "Keep up the great work. The heat makes this sh*t so much harder— but lungs, brain, heart, tendons, ligaments, bones, joints… all conditioned for what we need to be our best in the ring. Brick by brick…"

Before stepping away from wrestling, Tuft last competed in October 2014 and has since worked as a fitness model and coach.


