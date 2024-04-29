Preview for Tonight’s WWE RAW - Draft: Night 2

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The 2024 WWE Draft concludes tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Tonight’s episode, which is also the final build-up for the WWE Backlash: France event this weekend, features the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

Also scheduled is a major six-man tag team match featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day, against “Main Event” Jey Uso, Andrade, and Ricochet.

Expect the final picks of the 2024 WWE Draft, the last preparations for WWE Backlash: France, and more on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.