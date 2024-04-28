WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Superstar Taking Time Out

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

Currently, WWE star Drew McIntyre is sidelined due to an injury, but there's a silver lining for him. He recently secured a new contract with WWE, a development first revealed by The Rock on his Instagram account.

This is a multi-year, high-value contract, according to reports from Fightful Select and PWInsider. There had been much speculation over McIntyre's contract status for months, but it ultimately culminated in this lucrative renewal.

Post WrestleMania XL, McIntyre has been seen wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm at events, a result of a hyperextended elbow sustained during his WrestleMania match. Despite his determination to continue performing, PWInsider indicates that McIntyre will not return to television immediately as he recovers from his injury. His resilience has earned him considerable admiration within WWE, but he is now taking some time off to heal.

