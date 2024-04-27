WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
2K Games Reinstates Popular WWE 2K24 Creator

Posted By: WNS on Apr 27, 2024

An update has emerged regarding the WWE 2K24 community. A well-known community creator, WhatsTheStatus, had previously had all his creations removed and faced a permanent ban for reasons that were not disclosed. Following significant support from fans, 2K has now reinstated him, announcing his ban lift in a recent press release.

Hello, WWE 2K community!

We’ve heard your voices and wanted to let you know we’ve met with Status and had a productive discussion, touching on stability concerns and performance issues related to some popular mods. As a result of this discourse, we are lifting Status’ ban, effective immediately, working with him to bring back some of his content which doesn’t cause stability issues, and moving forward with him towards a common understanding. We invite you all to move forward with us and continue to enjoy and celebrate the fun to be had in WWE 2K24. #FinishYourStory.

