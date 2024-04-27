WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Insights from The Undertaker on How WWE Recruit Talent

Posted By: WNS on Apr 27, 2024

The process of entering the world of pro wrestling has become increasingly formalized, mirroring the recruitment procedures of other professional sports. The Undertaker recently discussed WWE's recruitment strategies on the "Six Feet Under" podcast.

"There is a quota of guys they take from independents, but I'm pretty sure the objective now is to hit these NFL Combines, the Big 12 Combines, and get those type athletes," The Undertaker explained. "And they do have open workouts, too, they had one in Australia when we were over there a month or so ago [for Elimination Chamber: Perth]. It's a lot different. It's another layer of the evolution of the product and the athletes."

He highlighted the benefits of scouting at NFL Combines, where WWE can identify exceptional athletes who might lack certain qualities for NFL success but are well-suited for wrestling.

"Holy crap. That Big 12 combine I went to, man ... when I played high school, we didn't have running backs, wide receivers running 4.5 [second] 40 [yard dashes] and these guys are 300-pound, 6-foot-6, just motoring," he remarked.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #undertaker #six feet under

