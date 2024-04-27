WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Updates Fans on Torn Triceps Recovery Following WWE Smackdown

Posted By: WNS on Apr 27, 2024

CM Punk's torn triceps injury during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE significantly impacted WWE's plans for Wrestlemania 40. After an episode of Smackdown on April 26, 2024, Punk addressed the audience with these words:

“I have missed you. Look around at this place, y’all packed this house. We couldn’t do this without each and every single one of you. On behalf of everyone backstage, we humbly thank you very much.

I want to give a little update – my tricep is not a hundred percent, yet. But I am on track and I promise, soon, I will be back and competing with all the tough badasses backstage.”

