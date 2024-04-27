More WWE Draft 2024 Picks Announced After SmackDown

Several new draft picks were announced on social media following WWE SmackDown. The 2024 Draft, which began on this episode, will continue on the upcoming episode of Raw, incorporating NXT talent into the selection.
Here are the most recent draft picks and the updated results:
Round One
SmackDown: Bianca Belair
Raw: Jey Uso
SmackDown: Carmelo Hayes
Raw: Seth Rollins
SmackDown: Randy Orton
Raw: Bron Breakker
SmackDown: Nia Jax
Raw: Liv Morgan
SmackDown: LA Knight
Raw: Ricochet
SmackDown: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)
Raw: Sheamus
SmackDown: AJ Styles
Raw: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)
SmackDown: Andrade
Raw: Kiana James
SmackDown: The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin)
SmackDown: Cedric Alexander
SmackDown: Ashante "Thee" Adonis
Raw: Shayna Baszler
Raw: Zoey Stark
Raw: Ivar
Raw: Alba Fyre
Raw: Isla Dawn
