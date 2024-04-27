More WWE Draft 2024 Picks Announced After SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Several new draft picks were announced on social media following WWE SmackDown. The 2024 Draft, which began on this episode, will continue on the upcoming episode of Raw, incorporating NXT talent into the selection.

Here are the most recent draft picks and the updated results:

Round One

SmackDown: Bianca Belair

Raw: Jey Uso

SmackDown: Carmelo Hayes

Raw: Seth Rollins

Round Two

SmackDown: Randy Orton

Raw: Bron Breakker

SmackDown: Nia Jax

Raw: Liv Morgan

Round Three

SmackDown: LA Knight

Raw: Ricochet

SmackDown: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)

Raw: Sheamus

Round Four

SmackDown: AJ Styles

Raw: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)

SmackDown: Andrade

Raw: Kiana James

Additional Picks After SmackDown

SmackDown: The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin)

SmackDown: Cedric Alexander

SmackDown: Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Raw: Shayna Baszler

Raw: Zoey Stark

Raw: Ivar

Raw: Alba Fyre

Raw: Isla Dawn