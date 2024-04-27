WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More WWE Draft 2024 Picks Announced After SmackDown

Posted By: WNS on Apr 27, 2024

Several new draft picks were announced on social media following WWE SmackDown. The 2024 Draft, which began on this episode, will continue on the upcoming episode of Raw, incorporating NXT talent into the selection.

Here are the most recent draft picks and the updated results:

Round One

SmackDown: Bianca Belair
Raw: Jey Uso
SmackDown: Carmelo Hayes
Raw: Seth Rollins

Round Two

SmackDown: Randy Orton
Raw: Bron Breakker
SmackDown: Nia Jax
Raw: Liv Morgan

Round Three

SmackDown: LA Knight
Raw: Ricochet
SmackDown: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)
Raw: Sheamus

Round Four

SmackDown: AJ Styles
Raw: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)
SmackDown: Andrade
Raw: Kiana James

Additional Picks After SmackDown

SmackDown: The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin)
SmackDown: Cedric Alexander
SmackDown: Ashante "Thee" Adonis
Raw: Shayna Baszler
Raw: Zoey Stark
Raw: Ivar
Raw: Alba Fyre
Raw: Isla Dawn


