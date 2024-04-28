Nic Nemeth Wins AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXII

Nic Nemeth captured yet another championship title after defeating Alberto El Patron at TripleMania XXXII in Monterrey, Mexico.
During the event, Nemeth won the AAA Mega Championship, which had been vacated by El Hijo del Vikingo due to an injury, after employing a low blow and his signature Zig-Zag move. This victory adds to Nemeth's impressive portfolio, as he currently also holds the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, following his release from WWE in late 2023.
¡TENEMOS NUEVO MEGACAMPEÓN AAA! ¡NIC NEMETH LO ACABA DE HACER! #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey EN VIVO por @FiteTV, @canalspace, @StreamMaxLA y @Clarosports. pic.twitter.com/YyPMuogHnX— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 28, 2024
