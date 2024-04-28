WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Nic Nemeth Wins AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXII

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

Nic Nemeth Wins AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXII

Nic Nemeth captured yet another championship title after defeating Alberto El Patron at TripleMania XXXII in Monterrey, Mexico.

During the event, Nemeth won the AAA Mega Championship, which had been vacated by El Hijo del Vikingo due to an injury, after employing a low blow and his signature Zig-Zag move. This victory adds to Nemeth's impressive portfolio, as he currently also holds the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, following his release from WWE in late 2023.

Top WWE Superstar Taking Time Out

Currently, WWE star Drew McIntyre is sidelined due to an injury, but there's a silver lining for him. He recently secured a new contract wit [...]

— WNS Apr 28, 2024 12:15PM


Tags: #nic nemeth #aaa #triplemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87381/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π