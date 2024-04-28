Nic Nemeth Wins AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXII

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nic Nemeth captured yet another championship title after defeating Alberto El Patron at TripleMania XXXII in Monterrey, Mexico.

During the event, Nemeth won the AAA Mega Championship, which had been vacated by El Hijo del Vikingo due to an injury, after employing a low blow and his signature Zig-Zag move. This victory adds to Nemeth's impressive portfolio, as he currently also holds the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, following his release from WWE in late 2023.