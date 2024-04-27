Kevin Nash Suggests Will Ospreay as Next AEW World Champion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his views on how AEW should position Will Ospreay in the future. On an episode of "Kliq This," Nash suggested that Ospreay should capture the AEW World Championship later this year. He emphasized the importance of establishing Ospreay as AEW's leading figure, especially at a significant event like Wembley in September. "See, Ospreay's their star. If Wembley's the show in September, you got to crown Ospreay there and that should be your number one goal, is to make him the face of your company because he's 'the guy,'" Nash remarked.

While Nash commended Ospreay for his skills and star appeal, he critiqued his physique, urging him to improve his condition. He drew a comparison to WWE's AJ Styles, highlighting a disparity in physical appearance. "Though at the same time, I watched a little bit of Smackdown and I watched AJ and it's like Ospreay needs to get in better shape ... everybody looks like indie guys because no one looks like they take care of themselves. He just turned 30, yeah, c'mon, man," he said.

Nash also suggested that a match with WWE star Brock Lesnar would be beneficial for Ospreay, improving his selling in the ring. "He's fun to watch, he would be so great to watch against somebody like a Lesnar because he needs kind of a Goliath to pound the sh*t out of him ... you can't sell an uppercut and take a flat back and then take another uppercut and kick up into a move, everything's got to be sold the same," he explained.