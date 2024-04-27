Mustafa Ali Finds Joy Post-WWE, Embraces Control Over His Career

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali shared his renewed sense of joy in his career since leaving WWE. Here are some key insights from the interview, as reported by WrestlingInc.com:

Ali expressed contentment with his current professional state: “The reality of the situation is I’m happy — for the first time in a long time, I’m happy. That’s not a knock on anyone. It’s just nice to finally [have some] control of what makes you happy.”

Discussing his departure from WWE, Ali remarked, “When I left WWE, I left with an incredible sense of peace of mind. People in the past that had been let go — they all told me one thing. They said, ‘I wish I tried a little harder. I wish I fought a little bit more.’ … There wasn’t a week where I wasn’t knocking on someone’s door. There wasn’t a week where I didn’t have an idea.”

Reflecting on his achievement of making it onto the cover of PWI for June 2024, Ali said, “So it’s very, very cool that almost 20 years later, I get to go, ‘Now there’s someone who looks like you.’ I’ve been told several times that no one’s really going to get behind someone named Mustafa Ali. … It’s a hard hill to climb but here we are, on the cover of PWI.”

Earlier this year, Ali captured the X-Division Title from Chris Sabin.