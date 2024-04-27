Ted DiBiase Reflects on Drug Use During Wrestling Career

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has made significant progress in addressing substance abuse within its industry, largely through the implementation of a wellness policy and initiatives to support superstars battling addiction. This shift is part of a broader cultural change in modern wrestling, which now emphasizes a healthier work-life balance.

On his podcast "Everybody's Got A Pod," DiBiase discussed his past drug use. "I did some coke. It wasn't something I did all day. It was more of a stimulant for me. If I had a long drive and it was late, like 2 or 3 in the morning, I'd take a couple of snorts of coke to stay alert," DiBiase explained about his methods for coping with demanding travel schedules.

He emphasized that his drug use was occasional and functional, and never developed into an addiction. DiBiase also shared personal details about his family's struggle with alcohol addiction. "My mother was an alcoholic, and I didn't want to follow that path. They say addiction skips a generation, but thankfully, by the grace of god, I wasn't addicted to alcohol or anything else."

DiBiase, also known as "The Million Dollar Man," openly admitted to using steroids early in his wrestling career, reflecting the less regulated environment of the past.