Fourth Round of WWE Draft 2024: JBL and Teddy Long Announce Picks

JBL, Teddy Long Continue Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft

We shoot backstage and we see former SmackDown General Manager and WWE Hall of Fame legend Teddy Long emerge with the latest SmackDown draft picks. From another room emerges fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL, who has the Raw picks. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Upon returning from the break, we immediately see a beat down going on backstage, with The Final Testament striking as Karrion Kross sends a message directly into the camera, warning that wherever they end up in the draft, they will continue to create chaos.

Back inside the arena, JBL and Teddy Long are introduced. Long announces that AJ Styles is the next pick in the draft for SmackDown. For Raw, JBL announces Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri and Otis, collectively known as Alpha Academy. Long announces Andrade as the next pick for SmackDown. Finally, JBL names Kiana James from NXT for Raw.