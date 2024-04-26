WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Third Round of WWE Draft 2024: Dudley Boyz Reunite to Announce Key Picks

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

Third Round of WWE Draft 2024: Dudley Boyz Reunite to Announce Key Picks

The Dudley Boyz Continue Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft

After that wild scene wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Bully Ray pop out with the SmackDown selections for the next round of the WWE Draft. He begins walking the halls. Out of the other room pops his longtime partner from The Dudley Boyz, D-Von Dudley, who has the Raw picks. We head to a break.

When we return, The Dudley Boyz make their way out to the podium as fans chant "ECW! ECW!" Bully announces that SmackDown selects LA Knight as their first pick in the third round. D-Von announces Raw has selected Ricochet as their latest pick in the draft.

The Bloodline is the second pick of the third round for SmackDown. For Raw, the final pick of the third round sees them select Sheamus. That wraps up the third and final round of night one of the 2024 WWE Draft. The Dudley Boyz head to the back as we move on with tonight's show.

Second Round of WWE Draft 2024: Randy Orton Heads to SmackDown, Bron Breakker Joins RAW; McCool and Wilson Steer the Selections

Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson Continue Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft We see Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson backstage getting ready for roun [...]

— WNS Apr 26, 2024 08:56PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe draft #draft #raw #smackdown #nxt #dudley boyz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87365/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π