Third Round of WWE Draft 2024: Dudley Boyz Reunite to Announce Key Picks

The Dudley Boyz Continue Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft

After that wild scene wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Bully Ray pop out with the SmackDown selections for the next round of the WWE Draft. He begins walking the halls. Out of the other room pops his longtime partner from The Dudley Boyz, D-Von Dudley, who has the Raw picks. We head to a break.

When we return, The Dudley Boyz make their way out to the podium as fans chant "ECW! ECW!" Bully announces that SmackDown selects LA Knight as their first pick in the third round. D-Von announces Raw has selected Ricochet as their latest pick in the draft.

The Bloodline is the second pick of the third round for SmackDown. For Raw, the final pick of the third round sees them select Sheamus. That wraps up the third and final round of night one of the 2024 WWE Draft. The Dudley Boyz head to the back as we move on with tonight's show.