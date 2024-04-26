WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Second Round of WWE Draft 2024: Randy Orton Heads to SmackDown, Bron Breakker Joins RAW; McCool and Wilson Steer the Selections

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson Continue Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft

We see Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson backstage getting ready for round two of the WWE Draft. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, we see an ad for combo tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland and SmackDown in Glasgow in June.

Back inside the arena, McCool and Wilson are introduced. McCool starts off and reveals that SmackDown's next pick in the draft is Randy Orton. Wilson announces Raw's next pick in the draft is none other than Bron Breakker.

Nia Jax is announced as the next pick for SmackDown in the draft by McCool after we see locker room reactions from Raw and SmackDown executives to Breakker moving from SmackDown to Raw. Wilson reveals that Liv Morgan is the next pick for Raw.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque Kicks Off Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft Cody's music hits and he walks off. As he makes it half way up the ramp, his m [...]

— WNS Apr 26, 2024 08:30PM

Source: rajah.com
