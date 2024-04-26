First Round of WWE Draft 2024: Bianca Belair and Carmelo Hayes to SmackDown, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins to RAW

Paul "Triple H" Levesque Kicks Off Night 1 Of 2024 WWE Draft
Cody's music hits and he walks off. As he makes it half way up the ramp, his music cuts off and the familiar sounds of Triple H's theme plays. Out comes the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Triple H brings Cody over to the podium with him for the first draft announcements.
Rhodes reads the first pick of the 2024 WWE Draft, which sees SmackDown selecting "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair. With the second overall pick, Raw selects "Main Event" Jey Uso. The second pick for SmackDown is former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. The final pick of the first round sees Raw select Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.
