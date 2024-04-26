WWE President Nick Khan Files to Sell All 234,424 Shares in TKO Group Holdings

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE President Nick Khan has submitted paperwork to sell his entire stake of 234,424 shares in TKO Group Holdings, as reported by Sportico.

This follows news that WWE co-founder Vince McMahon is severing ties with the promotion after 55 years by making his 8.02 million shares of TKO Group Holdings available for sale. The shares wrew recently valued at $96.76 each, totaling over $776 million.

Brendan Coffey of Sportico provided additional insights, noting that while the filing allows for the sale of these shares, it does not guarantee that a sale will occur. However, it is common in the corporate world for shares to be sold soon after such filings are made.