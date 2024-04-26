WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE President Nick Khan Files to Sell All 234,424 Shares in TKO Group Holdings

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

WWE President Nick Khan has submitted paperwork to sell his entire stake of 234,424 shares in TKO Group Holdings, as reported by Sportico.

This follows news  that WWE co-founder Vince McMahon is severing ties with the promotion after 55 years by making his 8.02 million shares of TKO Group Holdings available for sale. The shares wrew recently valued at $96.76 each, totaling over $776 million.

Brendan Coffey of Sportico provided additional insights, noting that while the filing allows for the sale of these shares, it does not guarantee that a sale will occur. However, it is common in the corporate world for shares to be sold soon after such filings are made.

Source: sportico.com
Tags: #wwe #tko #nick khan

