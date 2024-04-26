Tony Khan Blasts WWE on NFL Network: Calls It the 'Harvey Weinstein of Pro Wrestling'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an appearance on the NFL Network to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft, AEW President Tony Khan made headlines with his provocative comments about WWE. Khan has a history of criticizing WWE, notably when he claimed WWE had tampered with AEW talent contracts, an incident he described as a personal attack during a critical family crisis.

Khan didn't hold back in his comparisons, likening AEW to Pepsi as a challenger in the pro wrestling industry against what he termed an "evil juggernaut," referring to WWE. He sharply criticized WWE, comparing the organization to the disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

"AEW, we've been doing this for five years, we are the most successful sports startup since the AFL, pre-merger. There has not been a challenger brand that has gained as much market share as AEW in many many years. We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. We're up against an evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor, that's who we're facing. AEW, like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling. I'm really proud of what we do down here," Khan said.