NXT Concerns Rise Over Potential 'Picking Dry' in WWE Draft

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has announced that its NXT brand will join Raw and SmackDown in this year's Draft. The event will feature NXT talent moving up to the main roster and some main roster talent transitioning down to NXT.

According to Fightful Select, NXT participants were deliberately omitted from the draft pools to maintain an element of surprise. A draft party for fans is scheduled at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

There are concerns among some in NXT about the potential for the brand to lose key wrestlers during the Draft, similar to previous years. A source expressed, "There is a fear that NXT may be 'picked dry' in the Draft, as the brand has been in years prior." Concerns are also growing over the lack of clear plans for some wrestlers after their promotion. "This has led to the concern that WWE will be calling talent up without a plan, which has been a heavy criticism of NXT call-ups in recent years," the source noted.

Additionally, there are mixed feelings about how the transitions are perceived, with some viewing a move to NXT as a demotion. However, it's believed that a stint in NXT could be beneficial for several main roster talents. Sources indicate that despite these changes, NXT will retain significant star power, especially with its move to the CW Network.