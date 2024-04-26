Allegiant Stadium Likely Host for WWE WrestleMania 41

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE President Nick Khan had previously mentioned that Las Vegas was a potential venue for next year's WrestleMania 41, but no official confirmation has been made yet. Earlier reports had suggested Minneapolis as a likely location, but now Las Vegas seems to have taken the lead.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WrestleMania 41 might indeed be set for Las Vegas. Meltzer emphasized that nothing is final yet, but the two-night event could occur in early May. The Undertaker mentioned on his Six Feet Under podcast that he believes Las Vegas will be the final choice.

If the event is confirmed for Vegas, it will likely be held at Allegiant Stadium, which was the venue for SummerSlam 2021, the last major WWE event in the city. WWE is expected to announce the official location of WrestleMania soon.