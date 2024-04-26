Goodbye WWE PG Era

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE's PG Era, which began in 2008, has now ended. The PG Era started when WWE shifted its programming to a more family-friendly format after receiving a TV-PG rating from the TV Parental Guidelines in July 2008. This shift was aimed at attracting younger audiences and more mainstream sponsors.

The return of The Rock in January and his use of adult language marked a turning point, allowing other performers like Cody Rhodes more freedom in their language. The clearest indication of this change was evident in Paul Heyman's speech at the WWE Hall of Fame, showcasing the new liberties taken with language.

In a recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, journalist Dave Meltzer confirmed the end of the PG Era. Meltzer stated, "It was said to us that the Rock interviews and Heyman promo are considered the official end of the PG era. This isn’t to say that the TV shows will be changing. That is something talked about but no decision has been made." He also noted that while the TV format might not change immediately, the general approach to maintaining a PG rating, even on platforms like social media, has been relaxed.

Meltzer further speculated that any definitive changes in programming would likely align with WWE's new broadcasting arrangements when Raw moves to Netflix and NXT to the CW, depending on what these platforms prefer.