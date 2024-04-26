Vince McMahon Secures Representation from Renowned Sitrick And Company PR Firm

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon has hired the renowned public relations firm Sitrick And Company to manage his public image in light of a lawsuit. The lawsuit was brought by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, who accuses McMahon of sexual mistreatment and trafficking during her tenure at the company.

Michael S. Sitrick, the firm's lead attorney, confirmed their involvement and highlighted their high-profile client list, which includes names like Kobe Bryant and Pepsi. The partnership between McMahon and Sitrick was arranged by McMahon’s attorneys from Kasowitz Benson Torres, with Marc Kasowitz and Jessica T. Rosenberg taking the lead. Before accepting the case, Sitrick And Company carried out a detailed investigation, signaling a new phase in McMahon’s legal strategy.